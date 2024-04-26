Florida Circle K employee accused of stealing lottery tickets during shift

article

A night shift employee at Circle K was arrested after she allegedly stole $170 worth of lottery tickets while working.

Vairley Nickerson, 41, was arrested and charged with petit theft and meth possession after the incident that unfolded at the gas station at 3431 Southern Trace in Lady Lake on Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the Circle K, they met with the general manager, who said that while she was taking inventory of the store's lottery scratch-off tickets, they were $150 short. Surveillance video showed Nickerson allegedly grabbing several lottery tickets from the rolls behind the counter and hiding them on her person and in a roll of garbage bags as she was cleaning.

Nickerson also allegedly cashed out a winning lottery ticket for $20 before leaving the gas station.

The $20 winning ticket was handed over to deputies, but the other stolen tickets weren't located, the affidavit said.

Nickerson spoke with deputies in a post-Miranda interview, but the details of their conversation are unclear.

As she was being taken into custody, a search on her person revealed a clear plastic bag containing a substance that tested presumptive positive for meth. .

Nickerson told deputies that she got the meth "because she was very tired lately," according to the affidavit.

She was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center where she remains in custody on $2,500 bond.