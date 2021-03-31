Florida hairstylist hangs 'hairdresser is vaccinated' sign to welcome customers back in

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on many businesses, including beauty salons.

However, as vaccines become more widely available, things are looking up. In fact, one Central Florida hairstylist is helping make sure that her clients feel comfortable in her chair.

Salon 88 in Winter Park, like many salons across the country, had a tough year. Owner Felicia Lim never gave up though.

MORE NEWS: Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls investigation into him a 'lie' and 'extortion'

Now that barbershops and hair salons in Florida are back open after shutting down for weeks early last year, customers are starting to come back in but it has been a challenge.

To help bring people back in, Felicia put a sign outside her business letting anyone who walks by know that she has been vaccinated. She also said that her salon follows all COVID-19 health protocols.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.