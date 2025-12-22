Cinderella Castle repainting: What Walt Disney World guests need to know

Walt Disney World revealed Monday that work on Cinderella Castle, the focal point of Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, would begin in January 2026 and is expected to be completed sometime within the year.

At Disney's 2025 D23 conference over the summer, Imagineers revealed that Cinderella Castle would be re-painted to feature more grays, creams, and blue, a reminiscence of the original castle look. It's current look features more pinks and rose gold in honor of the theme park's 50th Anniversary celebration in 2021.

Take your castle pictures in the evening and afternoon

Walt Disney World said the initial work would begin in early January with the draining of the moat around the castle, followed by the painting of the entire castle. Once the painting begins, Disney World reps. said guests may see forklifts and other construction equipment during the morning hours.

However, by noon, that equipment will be lowered and "out of sight" from the front of the castle and Main Street U.S.A. Disney said for now it recommends people explore the theme park and ride rides in the morning and save those picture-perfect castle photos for the afternoon and evening when the equipment is out of the way.

Minor adjustments to some entertainment

Disney also confirmed that beginning on Jan. 28, 2026, there would be some temporary – and minor adjustments – to its "Let The Magic Begin" welcome show, Mickey's Magical Friendship Faire, and Disney's Happily Ever After fireworks display due to the repainting.

When will the new Cinderella Castle debut?

No specific date, but Disney said the painting should be completed sometime in 2026.