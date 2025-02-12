Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces new initiative to protect boating rights

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the Boater Freedom Initiative, a legislative proposal that protects Floridians’ right to boat. The proposal aims to prevent local bans on vessels based on fuel type, repeal the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)’s authority to conduct random vessel safety inspections without probable cause, and direct FWC to create a five-year safety inspection decal program linked to vessel registration. DeSantis made the announcement during his speech at the Miami International Boat Show ribbon-cutting ceremony.



"Florida is proud to be the fishing and boating capital of the world," DeSantis said. "The Boater Freedom Initiative ensures we follow suit as the Free State of Florida on our waters with protections for boaters from unwarranted searches or heavy-handed local governments."

What will the new initiative do?

What they're saying:

The new Boater Freedom Initiative proposal aims to prevent local bans on vessels based on fuel type, repeal the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)’s authority to conduct random vessel safety inspections without probable cause, and direct FWC to create a five-year safety inspection decal program linked to vessel registration.

As part of the initiative, DeSantis announced the proposal will prevent local governments from banning the sale or use of boats based on fuel sources.

DeSantis said the provision ensures that boaters who prefer gas vehicles won't be limited by activist local entities. However, he said regulations will remain in place for wake speeds, manatee zones and seagrass habitats.

DeSantis also announced the initiative will prohibit boat inspections without probable cause, which were previously conducted as safety compliance checks.

The bill will direct FWC to work with tax collectors to proactively provide a "Florida Freedom Boater" decal at registration, he said. The decal would indicate to law enforcement that the boater has taken the necessary steps to maintain proper safety requirements.

"This strikes an appropriate balance between ensuring compliance with boating laws and reducing unnecessary disruptions for law-abiding boaters, making enforcement more practical and effective," DeSantis said.

Additionally, DeSantis said the bill will invest in additional boat ramps, parking and marina programs through FWC, which will ensure "public access to Florida's waterways — from Biscayne Bay and the Gulf of America to the Atlantic Coast."

