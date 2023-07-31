Florida girl, 13, shot by man who accused her of throwing rocks at his car, police say

A 13-year-old girl was shot in Melbourne by a man who accused her and her friends of throwing rocks at his car, according to police.

The Melbourne Police Department responded to calls about the sound of gunshots near the intersection of North Wickham Road and Fountainhead Boulevard shortly after midnight on Monday.

The 13-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for a superficial, non-life threatening wound to her arm, police said.

She told police that she and her friends were confronted by an adult male driver driving a white truck or SUV who accused them of throwing rocks at his car, officials said. The girl then added the man allegedly fired shots toward the group.

That's when they all ran back into the Sabal Palms apartment complex, police said.

At around the same time, police said they received other reports from drivers complaining that juveniles were throwing rocks and cinder blocks at passing cars in the area.

Detectives said this is an isolated incident and the public has no reason to think this an ongoing threat.

Police said there is no video of the incident, nor is there a more accurate description of the suspect or his car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 and ask to speak to a detective.