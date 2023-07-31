Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Suspects accused of breaking into cars in downtown Orlando

The Orlando Police Department is looking to identify three people suspected of breaking into vehicles in downtown Orlando over the weekend. The crimes happened in the area of North Orange Avenue and Ivanhoe Boulevard potentially during the hours of Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Though no property was stolen, several vehicles were badly damaged, authorities said.

Police released surveillance video showing three people possibly involved. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any pertinent information related to the case is asked to call OPD at 911 or send an anonymous tip to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).