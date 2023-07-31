Expand / Collapse search

1 injured in shooting at hotel in Lake Buena Vista, deputies say

By Dani Medina
Orange County
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A man was shot early Monday morning at a hotel in Lake Buena Vista, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded to the Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista on Palm Parkway shortly after 6 a.m. for a reported shooting. 

When deputies arrived to the hotel, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said. 

The shooter was taken into custody and the hotel is secure. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 