1 injured in shooting at hotel in Lake Buena Vista, deputies say

A man was shot early Monday morning at a hotel in Lake Buena Vista, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista on Palm Parkway shortly after 6 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived to the hotel, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

The shooter was taken into custody and the hotel is secure.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.