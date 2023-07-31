1 injured in shooting at hotel in Lake Buena Vista, deputies say
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A man was shot early Monday morning at a hotel in Lake Buena Vista, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista on Palm Parkway shortly after 6 a.m. for a reported shooting.
When deputies arrived to the hotel, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.
The shooter was taken into custody and the hotel is secure.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story.