Man shot, killed by Florida police after firing gun at Palm Bay officers: officials

A man was shot and killed by police in Brevard County after he reportedly fired shots at officers Sunday night and they returned fire, authorities said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Palm Bay police officers said they were called to a home on Scotia Ave. SW regarding a domestic disturbance.

Authorities said the man was pointing a gun at family members and threatening to kill them and barricaded himself inside the home.

SWAT and crisis negotiators tried to encourage the man to peacefully surrender for several hours, but he refused, police said.

At some point, police said the man began shooting at officers who fired back, hitting him an unknown number of times.

He died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, a standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.