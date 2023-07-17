Florida firefighters respond to car fire along I-4, officials say

Florida firefighters responded to a car fire along Interstate 4 on Monday. One vehicle along the interstate caught on fire around 1:15 p.m. on eastbound lanes of the road near International Drive in Orlando.

There was thick black smoke emitting from the vehicle as it was on fire. You can also see sparks and an explosion as the fire grew throughout the car.

RELATED STORIES

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A car caught fire on I4 Monday afternoon. (Courtesy of Joyce Santos)

Orang County Fire Rescue was able to put the fire out. There was no one trapped inside.