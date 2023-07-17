Police officers save 'distressed' raccoon with mayo jar stuck on its head: WATCH

Police captured a "masked bandit" roaming the streets in Ohio – but it's not what you think.

A raccoon was rescued by Painesville Police officers after it was seen scurrying around the city with a jar of mayonnaise on its head. Police shared traffic cam video of the dramatic rescue on Facebook, where two officers and a police intern were seen following the "distressed" critter around in the Bank Street area near E. Walnut Avenue.

One of the officers is seen holding an animal control pole as it followed the little guy around. He was able to apprehend the raccoon after a few seconds.

The two officers – Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger – were able to hold the raccoon down long enough to get the mayo jar off its head. It then ran off quickly in the other direction, giving police intern Gill quite a hilarious fright.

"You never know what you'll see on night shift," the Painesville Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The video received over 16,000 views on Facebook.