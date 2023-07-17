Orlando International Airport to open new parking lots to ease congestion concerns

Three new parking lots are under construction at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) in an effort to alleviate record traffic and congestion concerns, MCO spokesperson Rod Johnson confirmed to FOX 35 News.

The airport said they have experienced record traffic, which has caused congestion in its parking capacity. Before the addition of these new parking lots, there are about 22,000 parking spaces available at MCO, including in garages and at surface lots.

The three new lots will be located in front of the Brightline Orlando Train Station on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard, Johnson said. That means travelers at MCO using the Brightline will be able to park in these spaces, too.

They're scheduled to open this fall – just in time for the busy holiday travel season.

While the parking rates for these lots have not been finalized yet, the parking garages at MCO have a daily rate of $19 and the economy lots are $10 a day.