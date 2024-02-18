Florida Crime Files: Man calls 911, on 911, man accused of stabbing friend with Samurai sword over Xbox

A Florida man was arrested after causing a scene inside a Wawa and later calling 911 on a responding officer, police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed his friend with a Samurai sword over an Xbox, a man was arrested after threatening to shoot a daughter and her dad during a driving lesson: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Florida man calls 911 during his arrest to complain about officers, affidavit says

Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly caused a scene inside a Wawa over a handicap parking spot – and then called 911 to complain about the officers who responded.

Nicholas Taylor, 39, was charged with disorderly intoxication and misuse of 911 after the incident that unfolded at the gas station at 116 US Hwy 27 in Lady Lake on Friday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Taylor called 911 when he came across a vehicle parked in a handicap parking spot at Wawa without a permit – and he subsequently stormed into the store and caused a scene, the affidavit said. He was "disrupting the flow of business" over the car parked in the handicap spot, and allegedly threatened to fight the person who parked there.

"Do you want to fight?" the man was heard saying, according to police.

Taylor then allegedly stood behind the vehicle to prevent it from leaving and continued to pick a fight until law enforcement arrived, the affidavit added.

Police said Taylor was unsteady on his feet and said they could smell the odor of an alcohol beverage on him, the affidavit said. Due to his apparent level of intoxication, police told Taylor to either find a ride because if he got behind the wheel of his own car, he would be arrested.

Taylor became argumentative, and demanded a police sergeant responded to the scene. The responding officer said he was, in fact, the sergeant on duty, but Taylor ignored him and picked up his phone. He then called 911 for another non-emergency matter – to complain about the officers who were dealing with him at Wawa, the affidavit said.

Taylor was taken into custody and booked to the Lake County Jail. He has since been released after posting $1,500 bond.

Florida man accused of stabbing friend with Samurai sword over Xbox

Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing his friend with a Samurai sword during a conversation about an Xbox.

Walter Grimes is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he allegedly fled an apartment complex in Daytona Beach on Monday night, according to a report from the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police responded to the apartment in the 1000 block of South Beach Street and found a man bleeding near the front door of the apartment. He was conscious and alert, and police said he was "moderately" bleeding from the left side of his face and his shoulder. As he was being moved to the parking lot to be treated for his injuries, he told police that he was stabbed by a sword.

The man told police the man who stabbed him was his friend of about two years, identified as Grimes. Grimes reportedly became homeless recently, and was "upset due to having to walk with his belongings," the report said.

The two were sitting on the couch shortly before 9 p.m., and the man asked Grimes if he was going to give him his Xbox. Grimes replied that he "was not going to do that," the report said. That's when he allegedly grabbed a Samurai sword that was in the apartment and stabbed the man twice in the face, once in the shoulder and once in the knuckle.

"During the course of the altercation, (Grimes) did not say anything threatening to (the man)," police said.

Grimes then fled the apartment in an unknown direction.

Neighbors heard screaming from inside the apartment and when they went to check out what happened, the man pointed to the sword. "Walter stabbed me," he said, according to the report.

Police located the black and white Samurai sword, and found blood covering the entrance of the apartment and the living room carpet.

The man's injuries, including multiple 2- and 3-inch lacerations, are non-life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital.

Police continue to search for Grimes, who was previously arrested in Volusia County in 2020 for battery and criminal mischief.

Florida man allegedly threatens to shoot dad, daughter during driving lesson

Photo: Volusia County Jail

An 18-year-old girl learning how to drive with the help of her father said she was scared to the point where she no longer wanted to be behind the wheel after a man threatened to shoot them both in an apparent road rage fit, according to deputies.

Mark Vierra was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, committing a third-degree felony with a weapon and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon after the incident that unfolded near the Publix at 915 Doyle Road in Deltona on Tuesday night, according to an arrest affidavit from the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The 18-year-old girl, who has her learner's permit, was driving with her dad to Publix. As she was headed north on Braddock Road, she thought she had the right of way and pulled out onto Doyle Road, a maneuver that caused her to cut off another driver.

That driver, identified as Vierra, allegedly began to yell and threaten the girl and her father. At one point, the father said he saw a "pistol in a holder being held by the driver and pointed in his and (his daughter's) location" before he drove off, the affidavit said. The father told Vierra to shake it off, since his daughter only has her learner's permit, but he reportedly continued to yell.

Vierra made a U-turn, blocked the girl's car and allegedly threatened to shoot her and her dad before driving off.

The girl was "scared to the point where she no longer wanted to drive," the affidavit said.

Deputies made their way to Vierra's house, whose address matched the one on the registration of the Toyota involved in the incident, where they found a black pistol in a holster on his pants, the affidavit said.

After Vierra was taken into custody, he told deputies that he never had a gun on him during the incident and he left it at home. He later changed his story, and said he had it on him during the incident, but "there was no way" the dad and his daughter could have seen it, the affidavit said.