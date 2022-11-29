Florida caterer sued for allegedly serving marijuana laced-food at wedding

A caterer is being sued for allegedly allowing wedding guests to be served marijuana laced-food.

According to a lawsuit filed Monday, Virginia Ann Tayor-Svoboda said she suffered "severe, permanent injuries" after Jocelyn Bryant of Joycelyn's Southern Kitchen Inc. reportedly allowed food to be laced with harmful levels of cannabis.

The incident happened earlier this year on Feb. 19 at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood.

Deputies responded after a wedding guest reportedly began "feeling weird." The guest told deputies that he felt like he "had drugs inside him" after only consuming food and wine.

Danya Glenny (bride), Joycelyn Bryant (catering manager)

First responders on the scene treated several people who were complaining of stomach pains and vomiting. A female guest reportedly told fire officials that the food was laced with marijuana. Another guest said that he was feeling "ill and high," according to the report, and that he wanted to press charges against the people responsible for possibly lacing his food. He, along with other guests, were taken to South Seminole Hospital for treatment.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $30,000.

According to court records, the bride, Danya Glenny faces several charges including tampering with food, delivering marijuana and more. Bryant also faces the same charges.