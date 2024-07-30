Florida caregiver steals $22,000 in jewelry from senior: deputies

A Florida woman is accused of stealing approximately $22,000 worth of jewelry from a woman she was providing home care for.

Tiffany Mason, 34, was booked into a Sumter County jail on a felony larceny charge on Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

The charge stems from a theft report the victim filed with deputies on June 19. When deputies arrived at the victim's The Villages home, she told them she was missing five expensive rings, including an engagement ring and a wedding band.

She and her family searched all over the home but could not find them.

The arrest report states the victim was receiving in-home care services provided by a local senior care facility, when the theft occurred.

She had suffered a serious fall that required surgery and 24-hour assistance, deputies said.

Mason and her sister had been working in the victim's home as caregivers since June 7.

On July 25, deputies returned to the victim's home after Mason's sister spotted the jewelry under a couch in the victim's guest bedroom.

The jewelry was found in a pouch which the victim said she kept in her bedroom dresser drawer away from the other jewelry. The victim told deputies she wished to press charges.

While investigating the case, detectives learned Mason had pawned at least three of the missing rings, officials said.

Mason agreed to speak with law enforcement for an interview about the incident on Tuesday where deputies determined probable cause for her arrest.

She is being held in jail without bond.