Florida woman allegedly caught with drugs in bag labeled 'Bag of Drugs'

A Florida woman found herself behind bars after a traffic stop yielded the discovery of several drugs stashed inside a bag labeled "Bag of Drugs," according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Lauren Riley, 41, was arrested and charged with the following after the incident that unfolded in the area of 54th Avenue North and Haines Road in St. Petersburg on Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of crack cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of hydromorphone

Possession of alprazolam

Possession of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Just before 11:30 a.m., Riley was spotted in her vehicle – albeit not at the wheel – without a seatbelt and rummaging around the passenger floorboard, the affidavit said. The trooper pulled the driver over and noticed a small, used and burnt piece of tin foil and a plastic straw in the car. Additionally, the driver said Riley was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was arrested for having an open container, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Riley was also asked to get out of the car as Florida Highway Patrol conducted a probable cause search, the arrest report said.

A bag labeled "Bag of Drugs" was reportedly found inside Riley's purse. Here's what troopers said they found inside the bag, according to the arrest affidavit:

Metal spoon

4 glass pipes with residue

Plastic baggies with white residue

Full needle

2 straws

3.25 grams of cocaine

1.75 grams of crack cocaine

1 gram of crystal meth

1.5 pills of hydromorphone

2 pills of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine

4.5 pills of alprazolam

Riley was taken into custody. She has since been released from the Pinellas County Jail, online jail records show.