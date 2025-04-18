Florida school bus attendant after video shows him touching, kissing students, police say

The Brief A school bus attendant in Osceola County was arrested earlier this week on battery charges after he was seen on surveillance video inappropriately touching students, according to police.

A Florida man who worked as a school bus attendant in Osceola County was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching young girls.

Brian Louis, 22, of Kissimmee, was arrested Wednesday on battery charges, authorities said.

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Cloud Police Department launched a joint investigation after a school bus attendant was accused of inappropriately touching students on March 10 and 11. According to authorities, both incidents were captured on school bus surveillance cameras.

On March 10, surveillance footage reportedly showed the attendant, identified as Louis, sitting in the same row as a 5-year-old girl on Bus 428.

Booking photo of Brian Louis (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

During the route, deputies said Louis could be seen "touching the girl’s face, pinching her cheeks, placing his finger on her mouth, tickling her, hugging her, and pressing his face against her face and neck area—apparently kissing her," according to a news release.

The following day, March 11, Louis was seen assisting several students off the bus at school. While doing so, authorities said he kissed some of the girls on the cheek – actions also captured on video.

Following the investigation and interviews with the victims’ families, Louis was arrested on April 16. He is currently being held without bond at the Osceola County Department of Corrections.

Who is Brian Louis?

Dig deeper:

According to the Osceola County school district, Louis began working with the district in Transportation in August 2022.

He was later reassigned from Transportation to the School Nutrition Services Office following the allegations was on March 12.

What's next:

Louis went before a judge for the first time on April 17. The judge told him he cannot contact the victims, go near the school entrance, or have any weapons or guns, according to court records.

As of April 18, no other court dates had been set.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: