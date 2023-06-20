Florida alligator appears to pose in hilarious photo
An alligator in Florida saw a camera pointed at him and took the opportunity to pose.
In the hilarious photo taken by Melissa Chadwell in Volusia County, a small gator is seen appearing to wave and smile as she snaps her shot of the reptile.
She shared the photo on Facebook with the caption: "This was a lucky shot of this little guy trying to climb up on a dock. Too cute!" The post received over 2,400 likes and more than 500 shares.
Hundreds of people had a lot to say in the comment section of the post:
- "He's saying well hello there human"
- "Great picture! He looks so happy!"
- "Seriously. That is too darn cute. Is that for real"
- "Looks like it's trying to reach you about your cars (sic) extended warranty"
- "Just giving you a high five! LOL"
Chadwell told FOX 35 News she thought the picture was funny and cute and is glad many others are enjoying it, too.