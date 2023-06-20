Florida alligator appears to pose in hilarious photo

article

An alligator in Florida saw a camera pointed at him and took the opportunity to pose.

In the hilarious photo taken by Melissa Chadwell in Volusia County, a small gator is seen appearing to wave and smile as she snaps her shot of the reptile.

She shared the photo on Facebook with the caption: "This was a lucky shot of this little guy trying to climb up on a dock. Too cute!" The post received over 2,400 likes and more than 500 shares.

MORE GATOR STORIES:

Hundreds of people had a lot to say in the comment section of the post:

"He's saying well hello there human"

"Great picture! He looks so happy!"

"Seriously. That is too darn cute. Is that for real"

"Looks like it's trying to reach you about your cars (sic) extended warranty"

"Just giving you a high five! LOL"

Chadwell told FOX 35 News she thought the picture was funny and cute and is glad many others are enjoying it, too.