Expand / Collapse search

Florida alligator appears to pose in hilarious photo

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:09AM
Alligators
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Photo courtesy of Melissa Chadwell

An alligator in Florida saw a camera pointed at him and took the opportunity to pose.

In the hilarious photo taken by Melissa Chadwell in Volusia County, a small gator is seen appearing to wave and smile as she snaps her shot of the reptile. 

She shared the photo on Facebook with the caption: "This was a lucky shot of this little guy trying to climb up on a dock. Too cute!" The post received over 2,400 likes and more than 500 shares.

MORE GATOR STORIES:

Hundreds of people had a lot to say in the comment section of the post:

  • "He's saying well hello there human"
  • "Great picture! He looks so happy!"
  • "Seriously. That is too darn cute. Is that for real"
  • "Looks like it's trying to reach you about your cars (sic) extended warranty"
  • "Just giving you a high five! LOL"

Chadwell told FOX 35 News she thought the picture was funny and cute and is glad many others are enjoying it, too. 