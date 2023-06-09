VIDEO: Florida gator attacks object that was trespassing in his territory

A gator took matters into his own hands when he noticed an odd object floating in his territory.

The reptile was swimming in a Fort Myers lake when he saw an underwater drone canvassing the area Friday.

The video shows the gator swimming toward the drone before attacking the floating object.

A few seconds later, he swims back to the drone to inspect it once more before checking it out a third time.

The drone was being used for training by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.