VIDEO: Florida gator attacks object that was trespassing in his territory
LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A gator took matters into his own hands when he noticed an odd object floating in his territory.
The reptile was swimming in a Fort Myers lake when he saw an underwater drone canvassing the area Friday.
The video shows the gator swimming toward the drone before attacking the floating object.
A few seconds later, he swims back to the drone to inspect it once more before checking it out a third time.
The drone was being used for training by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.