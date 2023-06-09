Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Florida gator attacks object that was trespassing in his territory

By FOX 35 News Staff
Gator attacks underwater drone

A Florida gator wrestled with an underwater drone during a deputy training session

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A gator took matters into his own hands when he noticed an odd object floating in his territory. 

The reptile was swimming in a Fort Myers lake when he saw an underwater drone canvassing the area Friday. 

The video shows the gator swimming toward the drone before attacking the floating object.   

A few seconds later, he swims back to the drone to inspect it once more before checking it out a third time. 

The drone was being used for training by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. 