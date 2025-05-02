Coast Guard veteran critically injured on I-4 while fixing flat tire

The Brief A 20-year Coast Guard veteran was hit by a distracted driver while fixing a flat tire on I-4 in Deltona, authorities say. He remains hospitalized with traumatic brain injuries and cannot speak or walk. His wife is urging drivers to put down their phones and stay alert.



What we know:

Dana Rocque, a 20-year U.S. Coast Guard veteran turned truck driver, is hospitalized with traumatic brain injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while fixing a flat tire on Interstate 4.

The crash happened on March 31 near Exit 111 in Deltona as he was preparing for an out-of-state delivery. Dana had pulled off under an overpass in broad daylight and placed cones to warn other drivers when he was struck by a distracted driver who lost control of their pickup truck hauling a trailer.

Since the crash, Dana has remained hospitalized for over a month. He cannot speak, is on a feeding tube, and has a tracheostomy. His family cannot yet determine if he recognizes them.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the driver who struck Dana will face any charges. Details about the driver's identity, potential citations, or legal proceedings have not been released.

There is also uncertainty around Dana's long-term prognosis. Medical staff have yet to confirm how much cognitive or physical function he may regain—or if he will fully recover at all.

The backstory:

Dana devoted two decades of his life to serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, including deployments in Michigan, Alaska, and New York City. Notably, he was part of the emergency response team during the "Miracle on the Hudson" in 2009, when US Airways Flight 1549 made an emergency landing in the Hudson River.

After retiring from military service, Dana began working as a truck driver. On the day of the crash, he was en route to deliver materials up north. A routine tire blowout forced him to stop, and moments after alerting his wife via text, tragedy struck.

What they're saying:

Dana’s wife, Crystal Rocque, has stayed by his bedside since the accident, speaking emotionally about his condition and his legacy of service.

"He loved serving his country. He was very patriotic."

Describing his present condition, she said, "He still cannot talk. He has a trach in, he has a feeding tube in. We're still, can't even assess if he knows who we are."

"He had a blowout tire, so he pulled off well off the road under an overpass, broad daylight and got out to assess the damage, put out some cones and a distracted driver hit him," she said. "My husband was put into a coma from there and he was critical for weeks."

Reflecting on his heroism, she shared, "He responded as a small boats driver [to the Miracle on the Hudson]... it was a huge thing, you know, at the time — a big old plane land on the water like that."

But she also underscored the cruel irony.

"Many of the things he did throughout his career were so much more dangerous."

And her plea to drivers is urgent.

"The reason why I decided to speak to you today is because this message is so important."

Big picture view:

Dana’s case is a tragic example of the dangers posed by distracted driving, especially for those stopped on the roadside. It’s also a sobering reminder that even decorated service members who’ve survived high-risk missions are vulnerable to everyday risks when others aren’t paying attention behind the wheel.

What you can do:

The family is fundraising for Dana’s recovery through a GoFundMe campaign, seeking support from those moved by his story and service.

