Flagler County Fire Rescue institutes new protocols following paramedic's arrest

Flagler County Fire Rescue is implementing new equipment and protocols after the sheriff’s office launched an investigation into a paramedic accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman while being transported to the hospital.

Many of the new protocols focus on improving safety measures inside the ambulance. New 360-degree cameras have been installed in the back of the ambulance, allowing the driver to monitor the area through a display screen at the front. Previously, drivers could only see through a small window, requiring them to crane around for a limited view.

"Firefighters across the country have, in many cases, been assaulted in the back [of the ambulance], and some have suffered career-ending injuries," said Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker. "The camera now provides not only crew safety but also patient safety."

Another significant change mandates that two personnel must always be present in the back of the ambulance for patients who are underage or considered vulnerable because they may not be aware of their surroundings. This adjustment is notable given that many fire departments struggle to staff two people per ambulance.

In addition, Flagler County Fire Rescue has created a new position called Rescue Supervisor, tasked with providing oversight of each unit. The role is positioned between paramedic and lieutenant, offering upward mobility and a clearer chain of command.

"We’ve got great people working for us, but sometimes they are put in situations where a supervisor needs to make decisions," Chief Tucker explained.

Lastly, all new applicants to the fire department will now undergo a psychological evaluation to ensure they are mentally fit for the job, which can often be emotionally and mentally taxing.

"We work to build and maintain the public’s trust, and that’s something we will continue to strive for," Tucker added.

Some of these changes are already in place, including installing nine cameras.

As for the case that prompted these new measures, the Flagler County Sheriff is asking anyone with information about the paramedic accused of assault to contact their tip line. So far, no additional victims have come forward, but the investigation is ongoing.

