Flagler County Fire Rescue institutes new protocols following paramedic's arrest
PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County Fire Rescue is implementing new equipment and protocols after the sheriff’s office launched an investigation into a paramedic accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman while being transported to the hospital.
Many of the new protocols focus on improving safety measures inside the ambulance. New 360-degree cameras have been installed in the back of the ambulance, allowing the driver to monitor the area through a display screen at the front. Previously, drivers could only see through a small window, requiring them to crane around for a limited view.
"Firefighters across the country have, in many cases, been assaulted in the back [of the ambulance], and some have suffered career-ending injuries," said Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker. "The camera now provides not only crew safety but also patient safety."
RELATED: Florida first responder assaulted unconscious woman in ambulance en route to hospital, deputies say
Another significant change mandates that two personnel must always be present in the back of the ambulance for patients who are underage or considered vulnerable because they may not be aware of their surroundings. This adjustment is notable given that many fire departments struggle to staff two people per ambulance.
MORE STORIES:
- Rare spider monkey hugs spark new research at Florida Tech, Brevard Zoo
- Recent spike in stolen mail prompts warning from Ormond Beach police
- Orange County halts expansion of weapons detection program at schools amid high costs
- Grand prize winner removed 20 Burmese pythons from the wild in Florida challenge
- Residents say 2 dogs terrorizing Orlando neighborhood, killing cats
In addition, Flagler County Fire Rescue has created a new position called Rescue Supervisor, tasked with providing oversight of each unit. The role is positioned between paramedic and lieutenant, offering upward mobility and a clearer chain of command.
"We’ve got great people working for us, but sometimes they are put in situations where a supervisor needs to make decisions," Chief Tucker explained.
Lastly, all new applicants to the fire department will now undergo a psychological evaluation to ensure they are mentally fit for the job, which can often be emotionally and mentally taxing.
"We work to build and maintain the public’s trust, and that’s something we will continue to strive for," Tucker added.
Some of these changes are already in place, including installing nine cameras.
As for the case that prompted these new measures, the Flagler County Sheriff is asking anyone with information about the paramedic accused of assault to contact their tip line. So far, no additional victims have come forward, but the investigation is ongoing.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV