Florida first responder assaulted unconscious woman in ambulance en route to hospital, deputies say

A former Florida first responder is accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in the back of an ambulance whom he was supposed to be transporting to the hospital, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

James Tyler Melady, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into jail on one count of sexual battery on a helpless person and one count of video voyeurism on a victim.

According to authorities, Melady, who retired from the Flagler County Fire Rescue department earlier this year, was already under investigation by the Daytona Beach Police Department for alleged sexual offenses.

During that investigation, detectives found two video clips on a cell phone that allegedly showed Melady assaulting the unconscious woman inside an ambulance, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Daytona Beach Police then contacted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

"FCSO Major Case Unit detectives met with DBPD detectives to review the video, which explicitly showed the suspect violating the victim while she was clearly unconscious," FCSO said in a statement.

Detectives met with the woman, "who was completely unaware of being attacked," FCSO said.

According to officials, Flagler County Fire Rescue responded to a home on Oct. 17, 2021, for a report of an intoxicated and unconscious woman, and decided to transport her to the hospital.

Officials said in the arrest report that the video clips "depicted James (Melady) setting up and moving the camera/recording device throughout the incident and clearly depicted James' face."

The clips also allegedly showed Melady in his official fire department uniform.

Melady was arrested this week. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said he "confessed to his crimes."

FOX 35 has reached out to Flagler County Fire Rescue for comment.

"It’s unfathomable to me what this predator did to an unconscious victim while on duty while being entrusted to provide proper emergency medical care but instead sexually assault her," said Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement.