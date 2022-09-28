Flagler, Seminole counties ask some residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler and Seminole counties has asked residents in some areas to evacuate as an intensifying Hurricane Ian threatens Florida.
FLAGLER COUNTY
Effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The following Zones are asked to leave and seek shelter:
Residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide
- Zone A, the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland
- Low-lying areas in Zone B – the Bulowville neighborhoods east of John Anderson Highway and the Palm Drive and Lambert Avenue neighborhoods.
- Non-elevated homes in the low-lying areas of Zone F, which is the area surrounding and near Crescent Lake and Dead Lake to include Daytona North are also in the evacuation order.
"We urge those who are going to stay with relatives, friends or at hotels to complete their evacuation by noon," said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. "This will clear that traffic by 1 p.m. when those who are going to shelters need to leave."
Flagler shelter locations are:
Bunnell Elementary – General Population and Pets: 305 N. Palmetto Street, Bunnell
Rymfire Elementary – Special Needs: 1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast
Residents utilizing shelters are encouraged to arrive by 4 p.m. and to bring their own bedding. Single/twin size inflatable mattresses are preferred due to the space limitations. In addition, all residents should bring:
- Five-day supply of all medications
- Medical supplies and equipment
- Sleeping bags, pillows, and blankets
- Extra chargers and batteries for electronics
- Headphones for music devices
- Snacks and "comfort foods" – meals will be served
- Important documents including identification, medical history, and insurance
- No weapons allowed
- No illegal narcotics allowed
- No alcohol allowed
Residents with pets (Bunnell Elementary only):
- Animals must be crated
- Animals must have current vaccination records and supplies, including medications
- "Pets" are dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, rodents, and turtles
- Four (4) pet maximum
- No snakes, reptiles or farm animals and livestock
- No drop offs
Residents with special medical needs (Rymfire Elementary):
- Special medical needs residents are those who require daily assistance with medical conditions that prevent or hinder their ability to care for themselves, as well as those who require electricity or oxygen
- A family member or caregiver should stay at the shelter with the individual
- Special needs shelters provide only limited medical care
SEMINOLE COUNTY
As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. You can find a list of shelter locations HERE.