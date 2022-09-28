Flagler, Seminole counties ask some residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears Florida

article

Flagler and Seminole counties has asked residents in some areas to evacuate as an intensifying Hurricane Ian threatens Florida.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The following Zones are asked to leave and seek shelter:

Residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide

Zone A, the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland

Low-lying areas in Zone B – the Bulowville neighborhoods east of John Anderson Highway and the Palm Drive and Lambert Avenue neighborhoods.

Non-elevated homes in the low-lying areas of Zone F, which is the area surrounding and near Crescent Lake and Dead Lake to include Daytona North are also in the evacuation order.

"We urge those who are going to stay with relatives, friends or at hotels to complete their evacuation by noon," said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. "This will clear that traffic by 1 p.m. when those who are going to shelters need to leave."

Flagler shelter locations are:

Bunnell Elementary – General Population and Pets: 305 N. Palmetto Street, Bunnell

Rymfire Elementary – Special Needs: 1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast

Residents utilizing shelters are encouraged to arrive by 4 p.m. and to bring their own bedding. Single/twin size inflatable mattresses are preferred due to the space limitations. In addition, all residents should bring:



Five-day supply of all medications

Medical supplies and equipment

Sleeping bags, pillows, and blankets

Extra chargers and batteries for electronics

Headphones for music devices

Snacks and "comfort foods" – meals will be served

Important documents including identification, medical history, and insurance

No weapons allowed

No illegal narcotics allowed

No alcohol allowed

Residents with pets (Bunnell Elementary only):

Animals must be crated

Animals must have current vaccination records and supplies, including medications

"Pets" are dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, rodents, and turtles

Four (4) pet maximum

No snakes, reptiles or farm animals and livestock

No drop offs

Residents with special medical needs (Rymfire Elementary):

Special medical needs residents are those who require daily assistance with medical conditions that prevent or hinder their ability to care for themselves, as well as those who require electricity or oxygen

A family member or caregiver should stay at the shelter with the individual

Special needs shelters provide only limited medical care

SEMINOLE COUNTY

As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. You can find a list of shelter locations HERE.