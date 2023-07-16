FL mom used her kids to shoplift • FL man throws BBQ grill at deputies • FL woman charged in toddler death

A Florida mother was arrested after allegedly using her three children to shoplift, a Florida man was arrested after throwing a BBQ grill at deputies during a road rage fit, Florida woman was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a toddler, the body of a missing Florida woman was found in Lake Toho, and a shooting suspect called 911 after he allegedly killed three men: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Florida mom uses her 3 children, 1 of whom has autism, to steal merchandise: deputies

Katrina Latoya Singleton, 37, used her two children, the youngest being autistic, to steal merchandise at a Walmart in Brevard County. (Courtesy of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida woman was arrested after using her three children – one of whom is described as having autism – to steal merchandise from a local Walmart, deputies said.

Katrina Latoya Singleton, 37, is facing charges of child neglect without bodily harm, causing a child to commit an act of delinquency through intimidation, petty theft, and breaking and entering.

According to deputies, Singleton took her three children to go into a Walmart in Viera, Florida to steal merchandise. Surveillance footage shows Singleton directing her kids to steal merchandise in shopping carts from the men's, women's, and children's apparel sections. Deputies said her 10-year-old child, who has autism, was heading out with the shopping cart when they stopped her at the door.

Deputies said a few minutes later her other child came out of the store and told them their mother, Singleton, was in the store. The child then called their mom to tell her to go outside as they were with deputies. Instead of going to where her children were, Singleton exited at the opposite entrance and left her children at the store, deputies said.

Body of missing Florida woman found in Lake Toho following 10-hour search, police say

The body of a missing Florida woman has been found after a 10-hour search by air, water, and ground.

Since early Wednesday morning, the St. Cloud Police Department had been searching for 63-year-old, Elizabeth Mathis, reported missing by her family on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found her vehicle and some of her personal belongings in the area of the St. Cloud Lakefront Marina, located near Lakeshore Drive and New York Avenue.

Florida man throws BBQ grill at deputies, strikes cars with tire iron in road rage fit: officials

A Florida man is behind bars after a road rage fit that included intentionally ramming into cars, striking them with a tire iron and even throwing a barbecue at deputies, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The incidents occurred Tuesday morning in Cocoa, near the intersection of School Street and Bay Avenue, officials said. Raymond Hofmann is in custody and faces several charges, including resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and other charges relating to his alleged road rage fit.

Daytona Beach shooting suspect called 911 after shooting, killing three men: police

A man was arrested after three people died in an early morning shooting in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to Daytona Beach officials.

The suspect, Jerome Anderson, called 911 reporting that he'd shot someone near the intersection of MLK and Park Drive around 6:30 a.m. Several others called 911 after the shots were fired, an arrest affidavit shows.

Three victims were found in three separate places when officers arrived.

Hiding in plain sight: 'Florida Bushman' brings scares, laughs to unsuspecting targets

So who is the Florida Bushman? His name is Chris Hunt, of Lakeland, and he’s been the Florida Bushman for ten years.

"It took about three to four years to start making a decent amount of money," explains Hunt.

He makes money from YouTube. Hunt’s very organized channel was rewarded for passing the 100,000 subscriber mark. He’s in the mid-200,000s right now, with the goal of reaching at least a million subscribers.

Florida woman charged with second-degree murder in death of toddler

Tracie Renee Puskac, 37, was taken into custody at her home in Summerfield on Monday, and charged with the second-degree murder of 17-month-old Jermiyah Puskac. [Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office]

A Florida woman has been charged in the death of a toddler which detectives with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said happened nearly three months earlier.

Tracie Renee Puskac, 37, was taken into custody at her home in Summerfield on Monday, and charged with the second-degree murder of 17-month-old Jermiyah Puskac.

On April 27, sheriff's deputies and Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to a residence on SE 42nd Avenue in reference to an unresponsive infant, later identified as Jermiyah. The infant was initially transported to AdventHealth Belleview, then subsequently transported to UF Health Shands Hospital for treatment. Jermiyah ultimately succumbed to his injuries two days later.