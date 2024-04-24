13 Central Florida restaurants were forced to temporarily close so far this month: inspection report

Thirteen Central Florida restaurants had to shut down temporarily after health inspectors found they were not operating in compliance with all state sanitation and safety laws, according to recent inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

Between April 1 and April 23, 2024, the following local restaurants were cited for having multiple violations, including high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.

The Wine Room on Park Avenue

Location: 270 S Park Ave (Winter Park)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 15

Number of high-priority violations: 4, including operating with an expired license and an employee touching headphones and then continuing to work without washing hands, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened on April 16 after meeting inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Maryland Fried Chicken

Location: 9701 E Colonial Drive (Orlando)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 2

Number of high-priority violations: 5, including flying insects, operating with an expired restaurant license, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened on April 4, but a follow-up inspection is required.

JJ's Exquisite Dining

Location: 872 Cypress Pkwy (Kissimmee)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 10

Number of high-priority violations: 5, including live roaches, operating with an expired license, and for Chlorine bleach stored on the shelf next to sauce and vegetables, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened on April 12, but a follow-up inspection is required.

Run & Run Chinese Food

Location: 8560 Palm Parkway (Orlando)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 4

Number of high-priority violations: 10, including roaches, flying insects, raw food stored over ready-to-eat food, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened after meeting inspection standards on April 8.

Sanz 911

Location: 12720 S Orange Blossom Trl (Orlando)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 5

Number of high-priority violations: 2; no potable running water and operating with an expired license, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened after meeting inspection standards on April 8.

Pascale Bakery

Location: 2469 S Orange Blossom Trl (Orlando)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 8

Number of high-priority violations: 4, including roaches and raw food stored over ready-to-eat food, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened on April 11, but a follow-up inspection is required.

Hokkaido Chinese & Japanese Buffet

Location: 12173 S Apopka Vineland Road (Orlando)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 9

Number of high-priority violations: 5; including roaches and raw food stored over ready-to-eat food, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened the same day after meeting inspection standards.

Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen

Location: 1830 E Colonial Dr. Unit B (Orlando)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 10

Number of high-priority violations: 6 including the dish machine not sanitizing properly, roaches and raw food stored over ready-to-eat food, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened on April 11 after meeting inspection standards.

Mamasan

Location: 400 N Cocoa Blvd (Cocoa)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 2

Number of high-priority violations: 2, which were rodent droppings and an employee observed coming from outside and beginning work without washing hands, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened on April 3 after meeting inspection standards.

Econo Lodge

Location: 260 E Merritt Island Cswy (Merritt Island)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 18

Number of high-priority violations: 2 which were live, small flying insects and roach activity, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened on April 19 after meeting inspection standards.

Antonio's The Depot

Location: 22060 N US Hwy 441 (Micanopy)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 19

Number of high-priority violations: 2 which were rodent droppings and a container of medicine improperly stored, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened on April 20, but a follow-up inspection is required.

Filipino Flavors Bistro & Bakery

Location: 25740 W Newberry Road (Newberry)

When was the restaurant temporarily closed?: April 12

Number of high-priority violations: 6 including rodent droppings and an employee touching soiled surface and then engaging in food prep without washing hands, per report

Has the restaurant reopened?: The restaurant reopened on April 19 after meeting inspection standards.

