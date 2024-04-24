Low-cost airline becomes first to offer nonstop service between Orlando, Miami

A popular low-cost airline announced this week a new route connecting two of Florida's most popular cities with a quick flight that's just over an hour long – all for the price of a nice lunch for two.

Avelo Airlines will soon offer nonstop service between Orlando International Airport and Miami International Airport, making it the first low-fare airline to offer this nonstop route from Central Florida to Miami. Currently, Spirit flies direct to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Service begins June 7 and will operate on Fridays and Sundays through Aug. 18. One-way fares between MCO and MIA start at $46, including tax.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)

"Orlando – Avelo is growing again! We’re excited to announce exclusive nonstop service to Miami," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a prepared statement. "Our MCO base continues to be an exciting platform for growth for Avelo as we add another exciting destination for Orlando-area residents. Avelo’s combination of low fares, industry-leading reliability and travel-friendly service continues to inspire more people from across Central Florida to travel."

