Cuban man accused of voting illegally in Florida

article

A Cuban citizen was arrested this week after he was caught lying on voter registration applications and illegally voting in local elections, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Lazaro Valle-Villar, 74, is facing four counts of voter fraud-related crimes, including one felony count each for voting as an unqualified elector, false affirmation regarding voting or elections, submission of false voter registration information, and submitting false statement to the Secretary of State.

Florida Circle K employee accused of stealing lottery tickets during shift

He's accused of falsely affirming to be a U.S. citizen on two voter registration applications in February 2020 and November 2021, according to FDLE. He's also accused of voting illegally in two local elections in 2021.

"Voter fraud in any election jeopardizes the integrity of all elections. FDLE’s Election Crime Unit and Department of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security are steadfast in making sure that the criminals that commit these crimes will not go unpunished in Florida," said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

Florida man accused of driving with license that's been revoked since 1999

Valle-Villar was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.