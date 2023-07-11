Florida man throws BBQ grill at deputies, strikes cars with tire iron in road rage fit: officials

A Florida man is behind bars after a road rage fit that included intentionally ramming into cars, striking them with a tire iron and even throwing a barbecue at deputies, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The incidents occurred Tuesday morning in Cocoa, near the intersection of School Street and Bay Avenue, officials said. Raymond Hofmann is in custody and faces several charges, including resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and other charges relating to his alleged road rage fit.

Hofmann reportedly parked his Chevrolet Tahoe in the middle of the street and rammed into cars as they tried to go around him, officials said. That's when Hofmann got out of his car and began to strike passing cars with a tire iron.

He broke the driver's side window of a passing truck and the tire iron got stuck in the glass. Deputies shared a photo of the truck online, where you can see the piece of metal inside the window.

Other 911 callers reported Hofmann was armed with a nail gun, allegedly threatening victims at the scene.

When Brevard County deputies arrived to the scene, they found Hofmann armed with a crowbar. Authorities said he was ordered to drop it, but started moving toward deputies saying, "You will have to kill me!" He threw the crowbar on the ground and fled on foot.

During the chase after Hofmann, he reportedly threw a chair and a barbecue at the deputies. He was taken into custody and cuffed shortly after.

The scene in Cocoa is still active as deputies collect evidence.