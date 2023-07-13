Florida mom uses her 3 children, 1 of whom has autism, to steal merchandise: deputies

article

A Florida woman was arrested after using her three children – one of whom is described as having autism – to steal merchandise from a local Walmart, deputies said.

Katrina Latoya Singleton, 37, is facing charges of child neglect without bodily harm, causing a child to commit an act of delinquency through intimidation, petty theft, and breaking and entering.

According to deputies, Singleton took her three children to go into a Walmart in Viera, Florida to steal merchandise. Surveillance footage shows Singleton directing her kids to steal merchandise in shopping carts from the men's, women's, and children's apparel sections. Deputies said her 10-year-old child, who has autism, was heading out with the shopping cart when they stopped her at the door.

Deputies said a few minutes later her other child came out of the store and told them their mother, Singleton, was in the store. The child then called their mom to tell her to go outside as they were with deputies. Instead of going to where her children were, Singleton exited at the opposite entrance and left her children at the store, deputies said.

Deputies were able to contact the children's grandparents to pick them up.

An arrest warrant was issued for Singleton, and shortly after she was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail. She is being held with a bond of $8,000.