Hiding in plain sight: 'Florida Bushman' brings scares, laughs to unsuspecting targets

A simple costume, flower pot, and a strategic location to set up four cameras. That’s all "The Bushman" needs. And that’s what he calls himself.

"I am ‘The Bushman,’" says The Bushman.

In fact, he’s one of maybe ten bushmen in the country. He’s the "Florida Bushman" specifically, and his job description is about as easy as you’d expect it to be.

"Scare people as they walk by," explains The Bushman.

His main target?

"Somebody on their cell phone, somebody not paying attention. I focus on distracted people," The Bushman reveals.

But some pedestrians are off limits.

"Pregnant women, disabilities, high-heeled shoes," explains The Bushman.

Safety is paramount. He’s got street performer insurance just in case, but he knows exactly how to stay out of trouble.

"We make sure we’re not scaring them into the street," The Bushman says.

So who is the Florida Bushman? His name is Chris Hunt, of Lakeland, and he’s been the Florida Bushman for ten years.

"It took about three to four years to start making a decent amount of money," explains Hunt.

He makes money from YouTube. Hunt’s very organized channel was rewarded for passing the 100,000 subscriber mark. He’s in the mid-200,000s right now, with the goal of reaching at least a million subscribers.

The category that performs best for him online?

"Scaring men. Actually making grown men scream like a baby, making them run, jump, scream," Hunt says laughing.

Chris first got the idea to become the Florida Bushman when he witnessed the "Las Vegas Bushman" in action.

"He brought a lot of smiles and laughter to me and my family, so I wanted to do that for other people. And I get comments and text messages saying, ‘Your videos bring me out of a dark place.’ I had a guy message me that he had colon cancer, had to retire at 47 years old. And when he watched my videos, for those 8 minutes, cancer wasn’t an issue for him. So it takes him out of that place. And that’s one of the motivations why I do it," Hunt explains.

Chris can relate to the power of humor in healing.

"So when I was born, I had a hole in my heart. When I was 11 months old, I had my first heart surgery and a pacemaker put in. And I still have a pacemaker to this day. I’ve had leukemia, went through four years of chemo. When I was 14, I had a stroke. So I’ve been through it all.

Today, at age 33, with a wife and two children, he still lives with the impact of his stroke, firsthand so to speak.

"I have to think about opening my hand it to open it," Hunt explains as he uses his left hand to pry open the tightened fingers of his right hand.

But his health has no bearing on his job as a bushman – a role Chris takes seriously. He’s dabbled in sound effects to enhance the scares, like the rubber chicken and a train horn.

"It startles them pretty good. Some people get angry because it’s really loud," Hunt recalls.

Yet, just a modest motion, a peaceful pop-up from the planter, yields the best reactions. Chris has even been hit.

"You run, you scream, or you swing. Most of the time they say sorry and apologize, and I give them a hug and say it’s okay, that’s your reaction. It’s what I’m looking for," says Hunt.

Good customer service, something he no doubt learned at his first job.

"I worked at Space Mountain at Disney World for 10 years," says Hunt.

And when he told his bosses that he was quitting to go full-time bushman?

"They wished me luck," Hunt laughs.

But luck favors the brave, and Chris will continue braving the Florida heat in his 15-pound costume, perfecting those flawless frights.