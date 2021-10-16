First celebrity narrators announced for EPCOT's Candlelight Processional

article

EPCOT's fan-favorite holiday Candlelight Processional is returning this year – and so are celebrity narrators!

The Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 26 and last through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth.

The first celebrity narrators to be announced are:

Chita Rivera

Jodi Benson

Alton Fitzgerald White

Lisa Ling

Steven Curtis Chapman

Blair Underwood

Pat Sajak

More names are being added over the next few weeks. Candlelight Processional Dining Packages are also returning and can be booked online beginning Oct. 26.

RELATED: WATCH: Here are the best viral videos taken at Walt Disney World

The processional is a long-standing Disney Parks tradition dating back to 1958 at Disneyland in California. Walt Disney World guests have enjoyed the annual Candlelight Processional since 1971, initially at Magic Kingdom Park and since 1994 at EPCOT.

After not happening last year due to the pandemic, the processional will be back with fully vaccinated cast members, musicians, singers and narrators. In order to maintain safety, Disney said guest choirs from community groups and schools will not be participating this year.

Instead, Disney said it is expanding its choir to cast members to fill the stage.

Disney Parks Blog

In addition to the processional, EPCOT has announced more details about its upcoming holiday festival.

RELATED: 50 years of Disney magic: Your guide to 'The World's Most Magical Celebration'

According to Disney Parks Blog, holiday traditions around the world will come to life at the World Showcase, including:

Las Posadas at the Mexico pavilion

Canadian Holiday Voyageurs in the Canada pavilion

Chinese Lion Dance celebrating the new year in the China pavilion

A Hanukkah storyteller along the promenade and delightful holiday storytellers in France, Italy, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom

And outside The American Adventure, you can wave hello to Santa Claus as he gets ready for the big day.

Guests will be able to feast on comfort foods from around the world like slow-roasted turkey and holiday pot pie to pumpkin gingerbread cheesecake and peppermint sundaes.

Disney Parks Blog

Disney Parks Blog

Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen will serve up fire-roasted chestnuts and cinnamon-glazed almonds and cashews.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Holiday Cookie Stroll will offer SNICKERS-Doodle Cookies made with SNICKERS Bars or the tasty Chocolate Crinkle Cookie made with DOVE Dark Chocolate. Purchase any five cookies from the designated cookie stroll locations, collect a matching stamp and once you have all 5 stamps, head to Holiday Sweets & Treats to receive a specialty cookie!

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is included in your park admission.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.