First 'cannabis college' in Central Florida opens

Marijuana is now a multi-billion dollar industry in the United States thanks to many new state laws – and Central Florida has now opened its first cannabis college!

They are one of the first in the country to have a school that is totally focused on the marijuana industry.

At the Apopka-based Sativa University, the facility focuses on the booming industry of cannabis, an industry that is trying to overcome a lot of stigmas.

"So the first thing we do is we go over the laws. You have to understand the law so you can navigate these waters and do it in a safe way so you don't get the hammer thrown down on you."

Patrick O'Brien is the head of the university. He says it's important for anybody getting in to this industry to get educated.

"We set up programs that walk them through business plans, licensing everything from top to bottom."

The 5-acre campus offers courses on everything from growing it, to making edibles and creams, to understanding the law and history of the plant.

"We start implementing and understanding what it is you're looking to do in this industry, and then we tailor the content to you, providing you a blueprint and an actionable path to get to where it is you want to go."

The college has thousands of students enrolled in online classes. They also offer hands-on training in their lab at their 5-acre campus in Apopka.

"I want to open my own dispensary," says Royal Prince Frank, who says he decided to enroll to help out his family.

"I decided because of my mom. She had two seizures. And I've been watching videos and stuff of studies that this can really help people from seizures."

Just because the college is focused on marijuana, O'Brien says it's no cakewalk. The students know they have to put in some hard work.

"We'll provide every tool for their success. But at the end of the day, it boils down to accountability. They still have to swing the hammer. This isn't something that you could smoke and watch cartoons all day and think you're going to land this big, successful career in this industry. It's far from the truth."

Courses for the college start at $299.

