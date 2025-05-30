Teen accused of pistol-whipping another at Deltona park; gun linked to car break-ins, deputies say

The Brief A 15-year-old was arrested for pistol-whipping a teen during a fight at Dewey Boster Park. The gun used was stolen during a prior car burglary linked to the same suspect. He now faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery and armed burglary.



Volusia Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly pistol-whipped another at a Deltona park during an altercation.

What we know:

A 15-year-old boy was arrested by Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly pistol-whipping another teen during a confrontation at Dewey Boster Park in Deltona on Wednesday, May 28.

According to authorities, the victim had been at the park with his girlfriend when a group of teens approached, seeking to fight over a prior school-related dispute.

During the altercation, the suspect reportedly pulled a 9mm handgun and struck the victim on the side of the head before engaging in a physical fight. Surveillance footage obtained from the park confirmed details of the altercation.

The teen was arrested the following day at his Deltona home. Deputies recovered the firearm — hidden inside a crossbody bag in the garage of a friend’s house — and later linked it to a car burglary that occurred weeks earlier.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified the other teens involved. It’s also unclear whether charges will be filed against any additional individuals or how the group confrontation was organized. Authorities have not disclosed whether the suspect has any prior criminal history or whether he will be charged as an adult.

The backstory:

The incident stems from an ongoing conflict that reportedly began at school and spilled into a public setting.

The victim told deputies that the confrontation escalated when the suspect and others confronted him at the park. The fight quickly turned violent with the use of a firearm — later determined to be stolen — intensifying the charges.

Big picture view:

The fact that the weapon used was possibly linked to a previous armed car burglary and theft underscores broader issues of stolen guns ending up in the hands of teens.

What they're saying:

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest in a statement, emphasizing that detectives "continue to investigate this case, including interviews with other juveniles and a search warrant."

