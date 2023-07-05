Fireworks cause Florida home, cars to go up in flames, officials say
PALM COAST, Fla. - Fireworks that were not properly disposed of sparked a large fire at a Flagler County home on the Fourth of July, officials said.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the Palm Coast home in the P section of the city and found the garage and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames.
No one was hurt in the fire. The home suffered smoke and water damage.
How to dispose of fireworks
Fireworks, both used and unused, should be submerged in a bucket of water for at least two hours and up to 24 hours prior to disposal. Once the fireworks are saturated, officials said to place them in a tied garbage bag and placed in trash cart for collection.