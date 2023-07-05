Expand / Collapse search

Fireworks cause Florida home, cars to go up in flames, officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando

Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show

Watch 'Fireworks at the Fountain' at downtown Orlando's Lake Eola Park on the Fourth of July.

PALM COAST, Fla. - Fireworks that were not properly disposed of sparked a large fire at a Flagler County home on the Fourth of July, officials said. 

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the Palm Coast home in the P section of the city and found the garage and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. 

Story continues below gallery

Image 1 of 4

(Photo via Palm Coast Fire Department)

MORE NEWS:

No one was hurt in the fire. The home suffered smoke and water damage. 

How to dispose of fireworks 

Fireworks, both used and unused, should be submerged in a bucket of water for at least two hours and up to 24 hours prior to disposal. Once the fireworks are saturated, officials said to place them in a tied garbage bag and placed in trash cart for collection. 