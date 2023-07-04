Over 500 people rescued at Florida beaches over July 4 holiday

More than 500 people have been rescued from some of Florida's beaches over the long Fourth of July weekend, according to beach patrols.

Since Friday, more than 300 people have been rescued from beaches in Volusia County and more than 200 have been rescued at beaches in Brevard County, according to officials there.

As people flock to the beaches to enjoy the long weekend, beach patrols and forecasters have been warning about increased rip currents risks, which are powerful currents of water that can quickly pull people away from the shore.

When swimming, always be in front of or near a staffed lifeguard tower.

What to do if caught in a rip current