Disney World fight: 3 people arrested, one person taken to hospital following viral fight at Magic Kingdom

WARNING: Images and language in the video below may be offensive to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Following a wild brawl caught on video Wednesday night at Disney's Magic Kingdom, three people were arrested, and one person was taken to the hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

An OCSO spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 on Thursday that deputies responded to Magic Kingdom around 7:30 p.m. regarding a fight. Three people were arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery, and one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury, OCSO said in an email.

Various videos of the apparent fight were posted on social media late Thursday, though some initial accounts took down the clips. Video shared with FOX 35 showed several people shouting at each other, swearing, and occasionally becoming physical.

It appears to have taken place in Fantasyland, behind Cinderella's Castle and in front of Peter Pan's Flight attraction.

"I do not know what prompted this altercation. We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that," said the person who shared the video with FOX 35 in an email.

This fight comes less than a week after Knott's Berry Farm in California was forced to close its theme park early following reports of fighting amongst teenagers.

In May, a woman was hurt after she was reportedly involved in a fight with another person over a spot to watch the fireworks at Magic Kingdom. A man reportedly told deputies then that he and his wife were waiting for the fireworks show to start when two females and another man forced their way in front of them. When his wife refused to move, one of the women reportedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground.