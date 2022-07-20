Disney World brawl: Fists fly in video taken of fight at Magic Kingdom, witness tells FOX 35

WARNING: Images and language in the video below may be offensive to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Another brawl reportedly broke out at Walt Disney World Resort this week, the second altercation reported at the Florida attraction in the last three months.

Video posted to social media sites showed what appeared to be a large fight at the Magic Kingdom inside Fantasyland, behind Cinderella's Castle, and in front of Peter Pan’s Flight. Fists were flying according to one man who told FOX 35 he witnessed the incident first-hand. He said he recorded a video of the fight which he shared with us.

"I do not know what prompted this altercation. We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that," the witness told FOX 35 News.

One man involved reportedly had injuries to his face and EMS responded. FOX 35 has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for additional details, and we will update this story as we receive them.

In May, a woman suffered a head injury after deputies say she hit her head on the ground during a fight with a couple over where to stand during the fireworks show at Walt Disney World.

According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, on May 9, deputies responded to Magic Kingdom after a man says his wife was injured during a confrontation with other guests. The man reportedly told deputies that he and his wife were waiting for the fireworks show to start when two females and another man forced their way in front of them. When his wife refused to move, one of the women reportedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground.

Tempers flared earlier this week at a popular California attraction. The Knotts Berry theme park closed a few hours early after reports of multiple teenagers fighting.