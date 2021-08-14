FHP: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by DUI driver in Orange County

article

An Orange County driver is being charged with DUI manslaughter after causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Saturday.

FHP says the 52-year-old female driver was traveling southbound on Goldenrod Road in Orlando early Saturday morning. They say the driver attempted to make a left turn onto the eastbound entrance ramp to State Road 408 and turned into the direct path of the victim.

The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man, was ejected and later died at Orlando Health. The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.