Lawsuit challenges ballot language for Florida property tax amendment

The Brief Two former Florida mayors and a nonprofit group sued over the wording of a proposed property tax amendment on the November ballot. The lawsuit argues the ballot summary promotes the measure instead of neutrally explaining it. Even if successful, the lawsuit would likely result in revised ballot language rather than removal of the amendment from the ballot.



Two former Florida mayors and a nonprofit organization have filed a lawsuit challenging the ballot language for a proposed constitutional amendment that would dramatically expand Florida's homestead property tax exemption.

The lawsuit argues the wording voters will see on the November ballot crosses the line from explaining the measure to promoting it.

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Leon County Circuit Court by Save Our Voters From Misleading Ballot Language, former Stuart Mayor Thomas Campenni and former Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey.

The challenge targets a proposed constitutional amendment placed on the November ballot by state lawmakers. The measure would increase Florida's existing $50,000 homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

According to a House staff analysis, the proposal could reduce local government property tax revenues by an estimated $8.4 billion annually if it receives the required 60% voter approval needed for constitutional amendments.

The lawsuit does not seek to remove the amendment from the ballot. Instead, it asks the court to determine whether the ballot summary is misleading and should be revised.

What they're saying:

The plaintiffs argue the ballot language improperly encourages voters to support the amendment rather than neutrally describing its effects.

"The ballot summary does not merely describe the Proposed Constitutional Amendment — it endorses it," the lawsuit states.

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The lawsuit specifically challenges phrases including "ensuring funding for core services," "protecting small businesses," and "ensuring fairness for Florida residents."

According to the plaintiffs, "the purpose of a ballot summary is to explain what an amendment does, not to advocate for its adoption."

Supporters of the proposal, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have argued that rising property values have increased tax burdens on homeowners and that local governments should reduce spending rather than continue collecting higher revenues.

The backstory:

The amendment originated from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office before being approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Lawmakers later amended the proposal to exclude school taxes from the expanded exemption after concerns were raised about its impact on education funding.

The proposal is part of a broader effort by DeSantis to reduce property taxes for homeowners. The governor has repeatedly expressed support for eventually eliminating non-school homestead property taxes altogether.

Meanwhile, city and county leaders across Florida have warned that reducing property tax collections could force local governments to cut services or identify alternative revenue sources.

Timeline:

Lawmakers approved the proposed amendment during the 2025 legislative session and placed it on the November 2026 ballot.

If approved by at least 60% of voters, the expanded homestead exemption would take effect in stages, increasing to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

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The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Leon County Circuit Court. Any ruling on the ballot language would likely need to occur before ballots are finalized for the November election.

If a court finds the ballot summary defective, state law would require Attorney General James Uthmeier to revise the language rather than remove the measure from the ballot.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the court will rule on the plaintiffs' claims that the ballot language is misleading.

The financial impact on individual cities and counties would vary significantly depending on local property values, tax rates and budget structures.

It is also unclear whether voters will approve the amendment, which must clear Florida's 60% threshold for constitutional amendments to become law.

Questions also remain about how local governments would adjust budgets if the proposal passes and property tax revenues decline substantially.