Deputies: Peeping Tom 'perplexed' that Florida officers watched him spy on victim

Florida deputies say a suspected Peeping Tom was caught red-handed while watching a victim sleep in her bed.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 64-year old Douglas Towns. They say Towns committed lewd acts while peeping in on the unsuspecting victim.

"While Towns thought he was going unnoticed as he slithered around the Jensen Beach neighborhood chasing voyeuristic pleasures by violating victims as they slept, the MCSO eye in the sky captured every peeping moment of his dirty deeds," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

They say Towns tried his best to outrun deputies, but was captured.

Towns reportedly has prior arrested for voyeurism and stalking, among other crimes, according to the sheriff's office.

"In a moment of irony, Towns appeared perplexed that he was being watched. How could we?" they wrote sarcastically. "The good news is, Douglas Towns went from peep to perp in a matter of minutes. He’s now peeping through bars at the Martin County Jail."

