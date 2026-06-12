Orlando condo owners seek removal of HOA board, alleging misuse of funds

The Brief Orlando homeowners are challenging a $5,000 to $10,000 HOA assessment that a judge ruled was approved without proper notice. Residents allege HOA leaders paid their own companies and approved questionable spending, while failing to provide financial records despite court orders. A judge halted collection of the assessment, ordered an audit and records release, and attorneys are now discussing possible removal of the HOA board.



Homeowners at an Orlando condominium complex are seeking to remove their HOA board amid questions about finances and records they say have not been turned over despite court orders.

Some homeowners said they were not given a vote before the assessment was imposed, and foreclosure actions were later started against some who did not pay.

The lawsuit

The backstory:

Residents of the Residences of Condominium Association filed a 131-page complaint in August, challenging a special assessment that required homeowners to pay an additional $5,000 to $10,000 within a few months.

Assessment levied against homeowners

Things came to a head at Villa Medici when the HOA demanded a special assessment of five to ten thousand dollars for a variety of work, due within just a few months.

A judge ruled the notice that went out to homeowners informing them of that meeting was not postmarked 14 days ahead of the meeting, as required by statute. The notice that did go out said the assessment had already been approved.

Companies hired by Villa Medici’s HOA

The HOA Director and Treasurer, who was also serving as the property manager, hired his own company for garbage collection within the neighborhood, paying himself tens of thousands of dollars. He hired a friend’s company for other maintenance, writing checks for over half a million dollars in total.

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He says that was a cost-saving measure. The homeowners say if he’s going to be writing himself checks with their money, they want a lot of documentation about how it’s being spent.

So far, they don’t have it, despite multiple court orders demanding they turn it all over.

Personal spending

A review of the HOA’s bank records also shows HOA money spent at places like Victoria’s Secret, Burberry, Macy’s, different restaurants.

The HOA Director said in court some of those were fraudulent transactions, and the money was refunded. He did not account for all of those transactions, however.

What's next:

A judge found the HOA director hadn’t given proper notice of a meeting to approve that special assessment, so the judge said to stop collecting the money.

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The judge also said the HOA needed to turn over records of finances and meeting minutes, plus have an audit done. That hasn’t happened yet, despite the court order.

Attorneys are working on that, and discussing the possible removal of the HOA board.

What they're saying:

Homeowner after homeowner told FOX 35’s Marie Edinger that they’re frustrated with the HOA.

One homeowner, Walter Ward, hoped to elect a new board, but says those efforts were hindered by the current one.

"We've always just wanted really transparency and accountability."

Heather Bumstead says it’s been frustrating feeling like she doesn’t have a say in what’s happening within her own community.

"We just wanna know where is the money going? What's it going to?

The plaintiff’s attorneys

The homeowners are represented by A.R. Law Group. Pablo Arriola talked with FOX 35’s Marie Edinger about the difficulties in moving forward with the case, without the documents they’ve requested from the HOA.

"We don’t know what we don’t know, because we do not have access to the documents that we need to review in order to make that termination and that's the frustrating part."

The defense team

FOX 35 Reporter Marie Edinger did speak with the attorney for the Defense, but he declined to comment on the record for this story.