FBI 'actively assisting' in nationwide manhunt for suspect in shooting of Daytona Beach police officer

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is actively assisting in the ongoing search for the man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer, a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

Othal Toreyvane Wallace, 29, is alleged to have shot 26-year-old Officer Jason Raynor on Wednesday evening. Wallace is wanted for the attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. His whereabouts are currently unknown, and authorities warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Daytona Beach Police Department and Volusia Sheriff's Office are offering a reward totaling up to $200,000 for information leading to the successful apprehension of Wallace.

The DBPD remains the lead investigating agency in this case, the FBI said.

Wallace is described as a Black man, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He may wear a goatee and mustache. He may also wear a gold grill on his teeth. According to investigators, Wallace has ties to Miami, Florida; Atlanta and Toomsboro, Georgia; and Maryland.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.