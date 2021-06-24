Suspect in shooting of Daytona Beach police officer has criminal past

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot and seriously wounded.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters at a news conference that the 26-year-old officer, identified as Jason Raynor, was in critical condition after he was shot in the head.

Authorities named the wanted suspect as 29-year-old Othal Wallace. Young said the officer approached Wallace Wednesday night as he sat in a gray Honda HR-V and was shot while "escorting him out of the car."

RELATED: Daytona Beach Police identifies officer injured in shooting as manhunt continues for suspect

The shooting happened at an apartment complex off Kingston Avenue.

"I heard him say, 'Fall back man! Fall back man!; and then I heard a pop. I seen him get into the car and pull off," said a woman at the complex who asked not to be named.

"I just heard a gunshot, and then I seen a million police come from all over the place," explained resident Rose Mcnair. They walked up here and asked if we had seen anything and said no nothing."

RELATED: Community rallies around Daytona Beach officer shot in the line of duty

Court records show Wallace has a long criminal history, with more than eight arrests dating back to 2012. Arrests include aggravated battery, felony battery, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, carrying a concealed weapon, and exhibition of a dangerous weapon.

On his Facebook page, he identifies as "O-Zone," where you can see he’s dressed up in military gear. He has posted about NFAC Black Malitia. The coalition is a black nationalist paramilitary organization.

On Instagram, Wallace has posted comments about Black power.

Chief Young said they found weapons in the apartment where they believe Wallace was staying.

"Revealed a cache of weaponry, including at least three ballistic vests, multiple high-capacity magazines, a rifle, and a semi-automatic handgun," he said.

No one in the unit where Wallace was staying answered the door. Chief Young says neighbors ran to the aid of the officer.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for Wallace's capture.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida headlines.

Advertisement



