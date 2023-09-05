Man rushed to hospital by family members after being shot at Taco Bell in Orlando: police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was rushed to a hospital by family members after he was shot while at a Taco Bell restaurant Monday night, according to police.
The shooting reportedly happened around 10 p.m. at the restaurant located on Orlando West Drive at Silver Star Road.
He was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound and is stable, police said.
Orlando police are working to learn the motive of the shooting. No suspect information has been released.