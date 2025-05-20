Orange County commissioner endorses Orlando Dreamers' MLB bid: 'Baseball is coming soon!'

The Brief Orange County Commissioner Michael Scott announced his endorsement of The Dreamers in a video posted online by the organization. In the video, Scott can be heard saying "Baseball is coming soon!" The endorsement signals possible support from local government.



A proposed Major League Baseball team in Orlando has picked up a major endorsement. Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott announced his support for the Orlando Dreamers, the organization working to bring an MLB franchise to Central Florida.

‘I like baseball. I think you might too’

What we know:

The Orlando Dreamers, a group proposing to bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida, received a significant endorsement from Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott.

The group aims to build a 45,000-seat stadium on a 35.5-acre site near SeaWorld and Aquatica on International Drive. Back in April, the Dreamers announced they had secured $1.5 billion in investor commitments to help fund the acquisition of an MLB team.

The total project cost could approach $2 billion.

What we don't know:

Despite growing support and funding, the effort still lacks formal MLB approval, and there’s no definitive timeline on when a franchise might be awarded or relocated to Orlando. It also remains unclear how local government infrastructure and services would support the influx of traffic, tourism, and workforce needs surrounding such a large development in a heavily trafficked area.

The backstory:

Orlando has long been without a Major League Baseball team, despite being one of the largest U.S. media markets without one. The Orlando Dreamers organization formed to change that, arguing that Central Florida’s tourism economy and growing population make it ripe for a franchise. Their pitch includes a state-of-the-art stadium near major tourist attractions, which they say would complement Orlando's existing identity while diversifying its offerings.

What they're saying:

In a video posted online, Scott voiced his backing for the effort, calling the project a potential game-changer for the region.

"I like baseball. I think you might too — because Orange County, guess what? Baseball is coming soon!" Scott said.

Commissioner Scott says it’s about broadening the area’s economic base, building a cultural identity, and offering new avenues for local youth and families to connect.

"It's an opportunity for kids to see something they can be in the future. We don't have Major League Baseball here in Orlando, and when you talk about people wanting to come here — I want them to come here for more than a theme park. I want them to see a vision, and sometimes that vision has to be in the backyard," Commissioner Scott told FOX 35's Kelsie Cairns.

In a statement to FOX 35, the team's Chief Operating Officer, Jim Schnorf, praised Scott’s support, saying, "It is clear the commissioner sees the extraordinary benefit to Orange County with having an MLB franchise at our preferred site next to Aquatica, and the monumental economic impact and job creation that will result."

Scott said the project isn’t just about baseball — it’s about building community and inspiring future generations.

"When you think about being a baseball town, you think about family," he said. "You think about taking kids to the game."

