EPCOT Food and Wine Festival begins: Here's a look at the menus

It's that time again that Disney foodie fans love: The EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival begins on Thursday!

The annual event allows parkgoers to sip and indulge in tasty treats across six continents. The event goes for 129 days, from July 15 through Nov. 20, offering more than 20 festival-exclusive global marketplaces opening this week and there will be even more coming in the fall.

This year is also special because the festival coincides with Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary with celebrations beginning October 1.

Those familiar with the food festival will be delighted to know that many classics are coming back along with seven new marketplaces:

The Noodle Exchange

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

The Rotunda Bistro (American Adventure Rotunda)

The Swanky Saucy Swine (Near Disney Traders)

Brew-Wing at the EPCOT Experience

Lobster Landing (Near Mission: SPACE) – Opening Oct. 1

Mac & Eats (Near Mission: SPACE) – Opening Oct. 1

Disney Parks Blog shared a ‘Foodie Guide’ to the festival so you can plan which yummies to save room for throughout your eating adventure.

Some of the food and drinks you'll find on menus throughout the park include:

The Impossible Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and Spicy Slaw

Traditional Spicy Vietnamese Beef Pho with Shaved Beef, Enoki Mushrooms, and Thai Basil

Banana Bread with Mixed Berry Compote

Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava Juices

Roasted Lamb Chop with Sweet Potato Purée, Bush Berry Pea Salad, and Pistachio-Pomegranate Gremolata

Braised Beef Poutine: French Fries, Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce, Cheese Curds, and Gherkin Relish

Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard

Guinness Baileys Shake

Beer-braised Beef served with Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes

Fried Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce

Hungry yet? Grab your mouse ears and stretchy pants and get ready for some yummy fun!

You can find the complete Foodie Guide menus HERE.

