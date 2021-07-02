Disney World giving 50 people free trip to parks for 50th anniversary
ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a big giveaway.
The resort is looking for 50 people whose "inspirational acts of kindness, compassion, and creativity best exemplify the values of a Disney Magic Maker."
RELATED: Disney's 50th anniversary: An outline of events just announced
Winners get a ticket to Disney World and a free one-year subscription to Disney Plus!
Advertisement
Nominations will be accepted until October 1 through Disney's Magic Makers content website.