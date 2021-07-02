Expand / Collapse search

Disney World giving 50 people free trip to parks for 50th anniversary

By FOX 35 News Staff
Disney World is giving 50 lucky people a trip to the theme parks in honor of its 50th anniversary.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a big giveaway.

The resort is looking for 50 people whose "inspirational acts of kindness, compassion, and creativity best exemplify the values of a Disney Magic Maker." 

Winners get a ticket to Disney World and a free one-year subscription to Disney Plus!

Nominations will be accepted until October 1 through Disney's Magic Makers content website.


 