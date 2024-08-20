Ecstasy bust in Florida throws family's cruise vacation off course: deputies

article

A family's cruise vacation plans were derailed Friday night when a traffic stop on Interstate 95 turned into a drug bust.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered nearly 20 grams of weed, 14 tablets of MDMA, or ecstasy, and nearly $4,000 in cash, which led to the arrest of 42-year-old Jerlonda Cason of Lake City.

Stolen U-Haul's 700-mile journey from Kentucky to Florida ends with arrest: deputies

Cason said she and the driver, who deputies were intending to pull over for driving without a valid license, were on their way to Port Canaveral for a family cruise, according to the sheriff's office.

During the traffic stop, deputies said they smelled a "strong odor of marijuana" and asked Cason to get out of the vehicle. That's when she reportedly admitted to smoking weed in the car without a medical marijuana card.

Several baggies of weed, totaling nearly 20 grams, were found inside the car, deputies said. Cason was arrested.

When she was being placed in the deputy's patrol car, Cason allegedly admitted to hiding ecstasy "in her body," the sheriff's office said. A search revealed 14 tablets, totaling 3.28 grams.

During a traffic stop, deputies found about 20 grams of marijuana and nearly $4,000 in a duffel bag. Jerlonda Cason also admitted she concealed ecstasy in her body, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Of Expand

Deputies also found $3,960 in cash inside a duffle bag filled with women's clothing.

"Instead of going on a cruise, this woman took a ride in a Flagler County Sheriff's Office cruiser to the Green Roof Inn," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "We do not tolerate the use of illegal drugs in Flagler County, even if you think you’re just passing through."

'Love Island USA' host Ariana Madix's brother busted with 76 pounds of weed at Orlando airport, police say

Cason was charged with the following, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office:

Possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment

Possession of MDMA

Tampering with evidence

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell

The 42-year-old woman has since been released from jail, online jail records show.