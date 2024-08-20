Stolen U-Haul's 700-mile journey from Kentucky to Florida ends with arrest: deputies

article

The man behind the wheel of a stolen U-Haul was nabbed in Central Florida over the weekend, marking the end of his nearly 700-mile trek across the Southeast U.S., according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Johnson, 36, of Clay County, Kentucky, was arrested on Sunday and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license after the traffic stop that took place near the Market of Marion in Belleview, an arrest affidavit said.

Deputies said they pulled the U-Haul truck over on S. Highway 441 after running a search that revealed it was stolen from London, Kentucky – which is located just over 70 miles south of Lexington. During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Johnson, and a female passenger, who was detained at the time but not taken into custody, were told to get out of the moving truck, the affidavit said.

In a post-Miranda interview with deputies, Johnson said a "friend" had rented the U-Haul in Kentucky, but couldn't provide a name or phone number for them. He also said he thought the rental agreement expired on Tuesday.

The passenger said Johnson told her he's the one who rented the U-Haul, and she didn't know it was stolen, according to the affidavit.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office contacted the London Police Department, who said the moving truck was rented under a "fake alias" and wasn't returned when it should have been.

During the traffic stop, deputies also learned that Johnson didn't have a driver's license – only an identification card.

It was not immediately made clear why Johnson was traveling to Florida.

"Johnson could not provide a valid explanation for being in possession of the stolen vehicle," the sheriff's office said.

Online jail records show that Johnson remains in custody on $6,000 bond.

