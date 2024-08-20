'Love Island USA' host Ariana Madix's brother busted with 76 pounds of weed at Orlando airport, police say

Stream FOX 35:

The little brother of Love Island USA host and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was taken into custody last week for allegedly trying to hop on a flight from Orlando International Airport to Germany with 76 pounds of weed in his luggage.

Jeremy Madix, 32, and his travel companion, Jonah Ahad, 21, were both charged with felony trafficking in cannabis after they were stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at MCO on Feb. 16. Madix and Ahad weren't arrested on the day of the incident, but were taken into custody on May 20 and Aug. 15, respectively, according to online court records.

Jeremy Madix (Photo: Orange County Corrections Department)

Madix and Ahad were scheduled for a 7:50 p.m. flight out of Orlando to Frankfurt, Germany, when they were stopped at Customs. A search of their bags revealed dozens of vacuum-sealed bags with cannabis inside, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department obtained by FOX 35.

Matthew Perry's final hours included alleged demand to assistant: 'Shoot me up with a big one'

Police said Madix had two suitcases with 64 vacuum-sealed bags of weed inside, totaling about 76 pounds. Ahad allegedly had 31 bags that weighed about 37 pounds. The men's luggage had their respective names on the tag, police added.

Jonah Ahad (Photo: Orange County Corrections Department)

At the time of the search, both men declined to speak to law enforcement without an attorney present.

Former Disney star Skai Jackson arrested for pushing boyfriend at Universal Studios: officials

It remains unclear at this time why Madix and Ahad weren't arrested in February. They are no longer in custody, according to online jail records.

Ariana Madix appears on Episode 21137 of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Madix is the younger brother of Ariana Madix, who is most known for her role on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules. She also appeared on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, where she finished in third place. The Melbourne, Florida, native most recently hosted Love Island USA and is currently on Broadway for the revival of Chicago.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: