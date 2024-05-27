Dutch Bros Coffee opening first Winter Park location this week

article

Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee is set to open its first Winter Park location on Friday.

The drive-thru coffee chain will be located at 116 South Semoran Blvd. It'll be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Dutch Bros is known for its specialty coffee offerings, and smoothies, teas, lemonade and Rebel energy drinks are also on the menu.

Photo: Dutch Bros Coffee

On Friday's grand opening, Dutch Bros is offering all customers $3 medium-sized drinks.

There are currently two Dutch Bros Coffee locations in Florida already open – one in Clermont, and another in Davenport.